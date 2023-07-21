Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Up 2.2%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73. 3,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPACU. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.