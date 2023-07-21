Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 179,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Global Industrial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 96.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 28.3% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 94.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

