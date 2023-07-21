Gifto (GTO) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $977,933.88 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

