Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Gerdau Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gerdau
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.