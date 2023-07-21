Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

