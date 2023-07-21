GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.57 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.