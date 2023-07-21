GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.57 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

