Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $140.62 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

