Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $752.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

