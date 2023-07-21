Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genius Group Price Performance

Genius Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 453,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,927. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

Genius Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

