Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 129,345 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,345 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 2.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 6,684,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,920,000 after purchasing an additional 167,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,040. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

