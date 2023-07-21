General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 70,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 5,116,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.