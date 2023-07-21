General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 395,404 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395,404 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 813,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

