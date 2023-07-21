General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

