General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 89,387 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 386,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

AEM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 909,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

