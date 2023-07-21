Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.48.

Generac Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

