Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,792,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 31,240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.5 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 12,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
