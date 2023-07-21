Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,792,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 31,240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.5 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 12,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

