Geegoopuzzle Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $775.34 million and $916,846.28 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00017283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.1750799 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $933,984.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

