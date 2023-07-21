Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 20,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 53,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Gattaca Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,562.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Gattaca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.