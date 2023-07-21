GateToken Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. GateToken has a total market cap of $412.24 million and $624,807.83 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,942.56 or 1.00038848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,802 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,801.3715472 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.23404951 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $945,935.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

