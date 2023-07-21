G999 Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $400.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.