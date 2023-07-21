FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Olympic Steel, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

