Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 182,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 131,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $4,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $26,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

