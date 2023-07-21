Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $14.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.