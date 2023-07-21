FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 143,609.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

