Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,134 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

