Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 30,133 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radian Group Trading Up 0.2 %

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.