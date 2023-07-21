Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $22.41 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

