Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

