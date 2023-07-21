Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
