Friedenthal Financial Makes New $676,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

