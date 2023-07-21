FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FREYR Battery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.78. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

