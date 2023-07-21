Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Freightos stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter valued at $5,313,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

