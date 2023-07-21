Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 36,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 5,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

