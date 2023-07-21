Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fossil Group by 9,576.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 674,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

