FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.83 on Monday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

