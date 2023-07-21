FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Down 0%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.