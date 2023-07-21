Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FLNC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,996. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

