FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.09. 19,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 23,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Free Report ) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

