Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $291.91 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,717,569,317 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,713,245,125.283493 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0138072 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,222,776.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

