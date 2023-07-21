Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
NYSE DFP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 70,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
