Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DFP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 70,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.