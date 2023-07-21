Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $55,363,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Five9 stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 828,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.77. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

