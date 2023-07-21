Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 58,326 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.33% of Winnebago Industries worth $93,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

