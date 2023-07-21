Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Lyft worth $101,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

