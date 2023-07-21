Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 16,651.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $76,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. WealthOne LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000.

Shares of IAI opened at $98.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $84.51 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $711.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

