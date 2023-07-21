Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $66.63 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $66,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $342.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

