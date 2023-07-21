Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $57.05 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $57,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

