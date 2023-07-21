Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $113.63 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of MSCI worth $113,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.82.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $509.66 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.