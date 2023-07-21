Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $69,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,695,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.