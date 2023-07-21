Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 442,176 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9,264.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,949 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.28.

EXPE opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.