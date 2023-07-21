Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,310 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $85,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $402.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

