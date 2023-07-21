First Trust Senior Loan ETF Declares Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 147,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,164. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.