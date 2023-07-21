First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.26

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 106239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

