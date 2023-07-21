First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.26

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 106239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
